European markets falter after Wall Street swoon: live updates

European markets falter, while Asian markets stabilize after the sad Wall Street day.

European markets rebounded, but then lost some of their gains, while those in the Asia-Pacific region mixed on Tuesday as investors tried to deal with a disastrous Monday on Wall Street. Futures markets indicated a jump for Wall Street on Tuesday.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were modestly higher in early trading, while the benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.42 percent in London.

%MINIFYHTMLfd5384865199a5119846abe0eb62b82d11% %MINIFYHTMLfd5384865199a5119846abe0eb62b82d12%

Investors across Asia were more cautious about the state of world finances. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index ended the day a little above zero. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 percent.

In Hong Kong, stocks ended the day down slightly by 0.1 percent.

One of the region's biggest losers was the actions of South Korea. The Kospi index fell 2.5 percent there. The biggest winner was in Australia, where the S & P / ASX 200 index was up 5.8 percent.