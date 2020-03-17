European markets falter after Wall Street swoon: live updates

European markets falter, while Asian markets stabilize after the sad Wall Street day.
European markets rebounded, but then lost some of their gains, while those in the Asia-Pacific region mixed on Tuesday as investors tried to deal with a disastrous Monday on Wall Street. Futures markets indicated a jump for Wall Street on Tuesday.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were modestly higher in early trading, while the benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.42 percent in London.
Investors across Asia were more cautious about the state of world finances. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index ended the day a little above zero. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3 percent.
In Hong Kong, stocks ended the day down slightly by 0.1 percent.
One of the region's biggest losers was the actions of South Korea. The Kospi index fell 2.5 percent there. The biggest winner was in Australia, where the S & P / ASX 200 index was up 5.8 percent.
The markets showed other signs of confidence. Oil prices rose, with barrels from West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, more than 3 percent. The yield on the US Treasury bond. USA A 10-year rise, suggesting investors were excited about the idea of putting their money in riskier assets like stocks.
Volkswagen and Airbus to stop production.
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would shutdown most of its European factories due to the coronavirus, adding the world's largest automaker to the growing list of major manufacturers that have shut down production.
Aircraft maker Airbus also said Tuesday it would suspend manufacturing in France and Spain for the next four days while taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
Herbert Diess, the chief executive of Volkswagen, said during a press conference that Volkswagen would close plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Slovakia later this week, and that most other European sites would prepare to close for several weeks.
Peugeot, Renault, Fiat and Ford have already closed some or all of their European plants. German automakers have balked at shutting down production, but Volkswagen's decision was an indication that health concerns and supply chain problems have made it nearly impossible for manufacturers to continue operating normally.
The Philippines becomes the first financial market to close.
The Philippine Stock Exchange became the first market to close on the coronavirus on Tuesday. in a Memorandum on its website said the trade would stop until further notice.
Even in a time of financial markets in crisis, the performance of the country's shares stands out. Its main index has plummeted by almost a third since its January high, making it one of the worst performers in the Asia-Pacific region.
The closings came hours after President Rodrigo Duterte quarantined much of the country's population to stop the coronavirus outbreak. The country lists 142 confirmed infections and 12 deaths so far.
Big banks plan to borrow funds from the Federal Reserve.
Eight major financial services companies are borrowing money from the Federal Reserve, a move that has long had negative connotations, but that the Fed is encouraging to help prevent a cash crisis.
Morgan Stanley was the first in the group to take advantage of the Fed's so-called discount window on Monday, according to three people familiar with the matter. Other banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, are expected to apply for loans Tuesday, the people said.
The central bank has urged companies to take advantage of its short-term financing service to make it easier for credit to continue to flow through the economy, de-stigmatizing the use of central bank financing at a tumultuous time. Banks have avoided borrowing from the central bank for fear that they appear to have an unstable balance.
"While the forum's member institutions individually have substantial liquidity and multiple sources of funding, they believe it is important to lead by demonstrating the value of the Federal Reserve's discount window," said the Financial Services Forum, an industry trade group, it's a statement. statement late Monday.
Amazon will hire more workers and increase wages as delivery orders increase.
Amazon said it would hire 100,000 new workers and raise the wage by $ 2 an hour for many employees in response to an increase in delivery orders for people staying at home to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Amazon said the 100,000 new jobs would include full-time and part-time jobs across the United States to staff its warehouses and make deliveries. The company encouraged people who lost their jobs as a result of coronavirus-related closings and cancellations to apply.
"We also know that many people have been affected economically as jobs in areas such as hospitality, restaurants and travel are lost or neglected as part of this crisis," the company said in A press release. "We want those people to know that we welcome them to our teams until things are back to normal and their previous employer can bring them back."
Amazon said it would also spend $ 350 million to raise wages by $ 2 or more per hour for workers working at its massive logistics operation in the United States, Britain and parts of Europe. The increases would last until at least April. In the United States, these workers start at $ 15 an hour.
S,amp;P 500 has its worst day since the outbreak began.
Financial markets plunged on Monday as investors faced evidence that a sharp decline in the world's largest economies may have already begun.
The sell-off began after the Federal Reserve took extraordinary measures on Sunday afternoon to boost the US economy, indicating that an economic crisis occurred as companies closed and borders were closed to contain the coronavirus. The financial downdraft was global, with major benchmarks in Asia, Europe and the United States, all falling on Monday.
The S,amp;P 500 fell 12 percent, its biggest decline since the coronavirus outbreak began to shake markets in the United States last month, and its worst daily decline since October 1987, when stocks fell about 20 percent in what became known as black monday. For Nasdaq heavy tech, the drop was the worst on record.
Energy prices also fell sharply as investors took into account a significant slowdown in economic activity.
World oil prices fell below $ 30 a barrel, the lowest level in more than four years. Oil has fallen by half since the beginning of the year, with some analysts predicting that oil prices could drop below $ 20 a barrel in the coming weeks.
The "Trump hit,quot; on the stock has deflated.
The stock market crash, which hit a record high less than a month ago, has removed many of the gains President Trump has boasted about during his presidency.
Trump's 2016 victory, coupled with the Republican Party's control of Congress, triggered a surge in stock prices as investors hoped for the possibility of abrupt cuts in corporate tax rates and an administration overflowing with faces. favorable for the industry.
In December 2017, Mr. Trump did a general tax review. For the following month, the S,amp;P 500 rose more than 30 percent, and gains continued for much of the year. For Mr. Trump, this was an infallible barometer of his success as president.
There was another nasty drop along the way: in late 2018, investors became increasingly concerned about Trump's trade war with China and the possibility that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates.
Shares were up 28.9 percent last year, thanks largely to the Fed's decision to reverse course. But that rally has crumbled in the past month.
Although the shares have now given up most of their profits since the president was elected, the S,amp;P 500 would have to drop another 12 percent in order for the entire Trump coup to be erased.
The food distributor plans to hire displaced workers.
Companies driving the supply chain are taking steps to ensure that food continues to flow to Americans in the coming weeks and months.
United Natural Foods Inc., one of the nation's largest grocery food distributors, plans to potentially hire thousands of jobless warehouse workers for staff at its 59 distribution centers, company chief executive Steven L. said. Spinner. .
The distributor has been crushed by demand from grocery stores, but other food distributors such as US Foods and Sysco, which supply restaurants and schools, are likely to experience significant layoffs as cities and states shut down public places. .
UNFI, as the company is known, is making plans to hire displaced workers to help alleviate its employees, many of whom have been working 60 to 70 hours a week to keep up with panic purchases. in supermarkets across the country. Recruitment could take place as early as next week.
This unusual industry effort in which companies essentially share their workforce also aims to ensure that there is a larger pool of trained warehouse workers in case the disease incapacitates them.
"We are going to do creative things and find a way to use his friends," said Spinner. “The beauty of a shared workforce is that these people have already been hired and vetted. They are already trained to work in a warehouse. "
The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Michael Corkery, Jack Nicas, Daniel Victor and Carlos Tejada.