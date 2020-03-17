European leagues pledge to end June 30, according to UEFA statement | Football news





European leagues have pledged to end all national seasons before June 30, according to a statement issued by UEFA.

The current situation is expected to improve and resuming play will be appropriate and prudent enough, with competitions ending exactly one month after the original end date of May 30.

The statement goes on to say there may be 'possible limitations or drops to the current exclusive calendar spaces, which could result in mid-week national league match scheduling and club competition match scheduling for the UEFA on weekends & # 39 ;.

He also mentions possible adaptations of the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds that generally start in July for some teams.

