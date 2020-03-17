Europe makes significant changes in the fight against the coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTML28004c4401f3f474ccb3ae3a390e27ea11% %MINIFYHTML28004c4401f3f474ccb3ae3a390e27ea12%

The restrictions around the world are becoming more intense as countries intensify their efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Iran has issued one of the most serious warnings so far: to say that millions could die if they continue to ignore the advice and move around the country.

Malaysia has imposed some of the toughest restrictions observed in Asia outside of China, closing its borders and cracking down on the same day that it recorded its first death.

France has entered the country under lock and key, with thousands of police on the streets to fine people if they can't prove they are buying food or going to work.

And the Euro 2020 football tournament, to be held in 12 different cities in Europe, has been delayed by a year.

Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera reports.