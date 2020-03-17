Europe closes borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus: live updates | Coronavirus pandemic news

The European Union has moved to seal its external borders in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the area that has now become the center of the pandemic.

The movement came as a strong blow Italy reported that 345 other people died from the virus, bringing their death toll to 2,503, and France imposed a draconian blockade that was not seen during peacetime.

"The enemy is the virus and now we have to do everything possible to protect our people and protect our economies." EuropeCommission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the group held its second video conference in a week.

"We are ready to do whatever is required. We will not hesitate to take additional steps as the situation evolves."

Plus:

Meanwhile, in the United States, the virus has been reported in West Virginia for the first time, meaning that it has now spread to all 50 states. The Trump administration announced a plan to send money to Americans immediately to ease the economic pain resulting from the outbreak.

In other developments on Tuesday:

Italy's total number of cases increased 12.6 percent to 31,506, the slowest rate of increase since the first cases were reported on February 21.

Iran, with a death toll of 853 and 14,991 confirmed cases, has temporarily released some 85,000 prisoners, including those detained for political reasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as the "definition of global health crisis of our time,quot;, and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

Globally, the virus has infected 184,976 people and killed just over 7,500, according to the WHO. Nearly 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

Wednesday, March 18

01:50 GMT – South Korea reports 93 new cases

South Korea has also updated its numbers. Tthe Korea The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there was 93 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with a total of 8,413 infections.

While slightly more than the 84 recorded on Tuesday, it is still the fourth day in a row that the country has reported fewer than 100 new infections.

01:43 GMT – China reports 13 new cases and 11 deaths

The Chinese National Health Commission has released its latest data on the outbreak there: On Tuesday, 13 new confirmed cases were reported, compared to 21 the previous day.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases on the continent China at 80,894, the health authority said in a statement.

The death toll from the outbreak on dry land China It had reached 3,237 at the end of Tuesday, after 11 people died the day before.

All of those deaths occurred in central Hubei province, and the provincial capital of Wuhan was responsible for 10 of the deaths.

The number of imported cases of the virus in the continent China It reached 155 as of Tuesday, 12 more than the day before.

00:50 GMT – Australia advises citizens not to travel

Australia has urged its citizens not to travel due to the risks of the coronavirus as it spreads across the world and increased border controls that force airlines to cancel flights.

He urged anyone who is already out of the country to return.

"There may be an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 abroad. You may come into contact with more people than usual, even during long-distance flights and at crowded airports," the government said in updating the advice. "Health systems in some countries may be under pressure and may not be as well equipped as Australia's or they may not have the capacity to support foreigners."

For all the updates from yesterday (March 17), click here.