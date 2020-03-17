Euro2020: start delayed until next year | News

%MINIFYHTML864e9961aa74cfeb912e3d9afe1f916d11% %MINIFYHTML864e9961aa74cfeb912e3d9afe1f916d12%

The Euro2020 soccer championship will be postponed for a year, in a long-awaited move amid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Postponed until 11 / 6-11 / 7 2021. We will get back to you after the meeting," Swedish FA President Karl-Erik Nilsson said in a message to Reuters during a UEFA video conference call.

The Norwegian FA also tweeted the news from its official account.

UEFA, who has yet to confirm the decision, has been under pressure to delay the tournament to give the suspended national leagues time to complete.

The governing body of European football held a video conference on Tuesday with the 55 affiliated national football federations and representatives of clubs, leagues and players. The decision will go before UEFAThe Executive Committee will be sealed later on Tuesday.

It is the first time in the history of the competition that the final stages have been postponed.

"This is the news we expected from UEFA," said Lee Wellings of Al Jazeera, reporting from outside London.

"There was no way they could realistically play it this summer, and the delay of exactly one year is the most sensible decision. Of course, it does cause potential problems next summer, due to the new FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Nations League due to take place in June 2021, and the European Women's Championship in July.

"And before that there is the thorny issue of ending the national club seasons. It seems fantastic that a lot of football is being played this European summer, so any agreement on a plan will have to be subject to change in these extraordinary times."

The decision to delay the 24-team tournament follows soccer, like many other sports, which was halted virtually by the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has infected nearly 180,000 people and has killed more than 7,000 worldwide, with the epicenter now in Europe as infection rates decline in China, where the outbreak began.

The top five national leagues in Europe, in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, have been suspended, along with the Champions League, Europa League and World Cup qualifiers.

The leagues have urged UEFA to prioritize the completion of national competitions, reflecting concern that clubs across Europe will lose significant innings and associated game-day revenue by not completing the season, while still paying their players' salaries.

The canceled seasons would also risk significant compensation claims from licensed television stations.

The European championship is generally held in one or two host nations, but this time it spread across the continent in what organizers said was a unique and romantic event.

The host cities are Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Tuesday's decision was telegraphed over the cancellation of UEFA hotel reservations in Copenhagen last week.

The CPH hotel told Reuters by phone that UEFA It had booked 80 of its 102 rooms, while The Marienlyst Strandhotel, where the Danish team usually relies, told Reuters in an email that UEFA I had canceled the rooms reserved on behalf of the Danish side.

Copenhagen had to organize three group games, all with Denmark, and a knockout match in the round of 16.

The Marienlyst Strandhotel in Helsingor has been the base of the Danish team for many years and is located on the sound between Denmark and Sweden, about 47 km (29 miles) north of Copenhagen.

Helsingor, or Elsinore as it is sometimes called in English, is the scene from Shakespeare's Hamlet. The quiet village has become the Danish team's go-to destination for avoiding distractions, with a training ground within walking distance.