Euro 2020 postponed until the summer of 2021 | Football news

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 to give European leagues more time to complete their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was first confirmed by the Norwegian FA on social media, and UEFA later proposed that the competition be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The playoffs for Euro 2020, which will include the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, have also been postponed.

The semifinals were originally scheduled for March 26 and the finals on March 31. Instead, these parties have now been postponed until June.

UEFA said in a statement: "UEFA announced today the postponement of its national team competition, UEFA Euro 2020, to be played in June and July this year.

"The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as avoiding unnecessary pressure on the national public services involved in the organization of matches. The measure will help all national competitions, currently on hold due to the emergency COVID-19 , to complete.

"All UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for national clubs and teams, both men's and women's, have been suspended until further notice.

"The UEFA Euro 2020 Play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window in early June, subject to a review of the situation.

"A working group with the participation of leagues and club representatives has been established to examine the calendar solutions that would allow the completion of the current season and any other consequences of the decisions made today."

The decision comes after UEFA held conference calls with its 55 member associations, the board of the European Club Association and the board of the European Leagues.

National competitions in Europe were due to end before Euro 2020, which would be held in 12 different cities, started on June 12.

However, leagues across the continent have been halted in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen more than 169,000 people infected worldwide.

The World Health Organization says that Europe is now the epicenter of the pandemic, which originated in China.

President Aleksander Ceferin said it was important for UEFA to make the greatest sacrifice

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin admitted that the decision to postpone the Eurocup for 12 months would be costly for UEFA, but said he is determined that funds for grassroots football in its 55 member countries will not be affected by it. .

"The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and in that spirit, UEFA presented a range of options to enable competitions to end this season safely and I am proud of the response from my colleagues in European football. " Ceferin said.

"There was a true spirit of cooperation, and everyone recognized that they had to sacrifice something to achieve the best result."

"It was important that, as the governing body of European football, UEFA led the process and made the greatest sacrifice.

"Moving EURO 2020 comes at a huge cost to UEFA, but we will do everything we can to ensure that vital funding for grassroots, women's football and game development in our 55 countries is not affected. The purpose of Profit has been our guiding principle in making this decision for the good of European football as a whole. "

Also on Tuesday, the 2020 Copa América was postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The tournament was to be held in Colombia and Argentina between June 12 and July 12 of this year.

Analysis: seismic moment in football history

By Bryan Swanson, Chief Reporter

Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the background to UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The scale and speed of the spread of the coronavirus has surprised European soccer managers.

Just two weeks ago it was hardly discussed when the 55 associations met in Amsterdam for the UEFA Congress and the Nations League draw.

The virus was mentioned "in minutes,quot; by UEFA's top committee, as some hotel officials joked about whether to shake people's hands.

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes believes men's and women's euros could merge in 2021 after men's event was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

"Obviously, the focus was not on the coronavirus," UEFA executive Alexey Sorokin said bluntly, as St. Petersburg continued its preparations to host four games, including a quarterfinal.

"We already booked the hotels, it would be a problem if it didn't happen," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin smiled in an interview with Sky Sports News, when asked about the semi-finals in the final at Wembley.

Ceferin acknowledged that his organization "was taking it seriously,quot; and emphasized the need for a calm approach.

"The situation is stable,quot; was the reassuring tone of the organizers.

But how could officials be so optimistic? Even medical experts had no idea exactly what would happen.

Rapid and deadly developments forced the game to seriously reconsider its approach.

Suddenly, the players and coaches tested positive, the teams were affected, competitions were suspended, travel restrictions were imposed, and European countries were blocked.

The postponement of Euro 2020 is not a surprise: it was impossible to provide certainty about the places in such uncertain weather.

Financial penalties, logistical challenges, and accessory congestion are conversations for another day.

This is a seismic moment in football history, but the game knows and understands that public health must always remain the number one priority in these extraordinary times.

