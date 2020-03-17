Error in Facebook's antispam system blocks Coronavirus news posts – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (AP) – Facebook says a bug in its antispam system is blocking the posting of links to news about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, vice president of integrity for Facebook, said on Twitter on Tuesday that the company is working to fix the problem.

Users complain that the company's automated system blocks links to news about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak.

Rosen said the issues are not related to any changes to her content moderator template. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.

A Facebook representative did not immediately respond to questions about the status of Facebook content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and cannot always work from home.

