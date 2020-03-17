Eric B. mourns the loss of his daughter after she passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident

Roommates, we send our deepest condolences to hip-hop pioneer Eric B. after the news of his daughter's passing.

According to Sister2 SisterErica Supreme Barrier, 28, was left in critical condition Sunday morning after being involved in a car accident in Connecticut. An 18-wheeler truck reportedly rolled onto her vehicle, leaving her with severe fractures to her neck and spine, as well as other life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Eric B. turned to social media to mourn the loss of his daughter. He posted a video of the two of them together on stage, and simply captioned the video with a heart.

Rakim also confirmed Erica's passing and asked everyone to keep the family in prayer. He said, "My deepest condolences to my brother Eric B. and the extended family. Tonight, his daughter Erica passed away after being injured in a car accident. Erica was the brightest of the stars and although we greatly miss her form Physically, we will celebrate your life and energy forever. Please put a blessing in the air. "

Other hip-hop greats like Nas and Yo-Yo also offered their condolences during this difficult time.

We continue to send our condolences to Eric B. and his family during this time.

