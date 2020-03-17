Enter Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' $ 8 million Hollywood mansion

Diane KrugerY Norman Reedus They are setting up a store in the sunny Hollywood hills.

According to VarietyThe actor and actress recently acquired their new real estate property in the trendy West Hollywood area.

The residence, for which they paid $ 8.5 million in cash, is located in the famous Laurel View unit and has an impressive area of ​​7,732 square feet. Despite the large amount of space, there are only four bedrooms and four full baths and three half-baths, but of course there are other large rooms that include a study space, gym, and other spaces that the stars would like.

Regarding their rooms, the couple certainly bought the house because of the expansive views of the Los Angeles skyline. Thanks to its hillside location, the couple have unobstructed views of the sea to the bustling city center.

This is just one of the many properties that celebrities own. They spend most of their time in New York City with their young daughter, but perhaps their new home encourages them to spend time on the West Coast.