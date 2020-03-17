Emma Stone postpones Dave McCary wedding amid fears of coronavirus

Emma Stone and Dave McCary were supposed to get married this weekend in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, but the couple postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Page six, Stone and McCary have been extremely secretive about their wedding plans after announcing their engagement in December. They never disclosed the location to the public, and they also left that information out of their wedding invitations.

The original date they had chosen was also kept secret, but a source revealed that it was supposed to happen this coming weekend. Now, the outlet reports that Stone and McCary have postponed the festivities, but have yet to choose a new date for the ceremony.

Oscar winner met ex Saturday night live Segment director when she hosted the NBC comedy show in 2016. Rumors began to emerge that they were an article in October 2017, and two years later they announced their engagement via Instagram when she showed off her engagement ring.

Details have been difficult to obtain as Stone has reportedly been getting help from her friend Jennifer Lawrence on how to protect the privacy of her wedding, just as Lawrence did when she married Cooke Maroney in October 2019. This has led to much speculation from the media and fans, without specific details being made public.

The 31-year-old Very bad Star is ready to be a wife and a mother, but it looks like she will have to wait a little longer due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, she and McCary could head straight to motherhood, since Stone wants children.

In 2018, Stone said Elle magazine: "My perspective on children has changed as I get older. I never babysit or anything. When I was a teenager, I thought, I'm never going to get married, I'm never going to have children. And then I got older and thought, I really want to get married I really want to have children. "

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have not only kept the details of their wedding private, but also their relationship in general. With the exception of being seen at a Los Angeles Clippers game, the 2019 Met Gala post-party, and the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Stone and McCary have managed to avoid the cameras when they are together.



