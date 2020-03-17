Eminem sets the record for new album rumors

%MINIFYHTML3a84de5ec7c5af927372e03ff901051a11% %MINIFYHTML3a84de5ec7c5af927372e03ff901051a12%

People start to speculate that the rapper & # 39; Music to Be Murdered By & # 39; will release an album called & # 39; Marshall Law & # 39; due to a tweet posted by Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Eminem has left the traces of rumors that he will release a new album called "Marshall Law".

The speculation began on Monday (March 16, 20), when Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted to deny the "completely false" information that the United States was going to use Martial Law, where the military intervened and took over the ordinary law.

However, in his post, he referred to it as "Marshall Law," prompting fans of the rapper, the real name Marshall Mathers, to wonder if he was about to release a new surprise release.

"I just heard that Eminem released a new album & # 39; Marshall's law has to be hot & # 39;" wrote one person, while another added: "Woahhhh eminem is working hard. Releasing a new album called Marshall law when he just released Music To Be Killed By ?? "

But on Monday night, the 47-year-old decided to set the record straight once and for all, turning to Twitter to share a follow-up tweet from Rubio and writing alongside him: "Sorry guys … Marshall Law: it's not a thing. "

In Rubio's apology, he had tweeted: "I intended to write stupid rumors about martial law, not Marshall's law. My bad."