Emilia Clarke reveals what bothered her about the GoT finale

When game of Thrones It ended, not everyone was happy. There was outrage from fans and even a petition calling for a remake of the eighth season.
Of course, this was almost a year ago, and since then people have had time to process the ending, including the cast.
In a recent interview for The Sunday Times, Emilia Clarke (aka Daenerys Targaryen) watched the show's finale and fan response again.
"When the show ended, it was like stepping out of a bunker," he told the newspaper. "It all felt really weird. So obviously, for him to have the reaction he had …"
But was this reaction something that the actress anticipated?
"I knew how I felt when I first read it, and tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say," he continued, "but I always considered what fans might think, because we did it for them, and they were the ones that made us successful, so … it's polite, right? "
Clarke pointed to "the global temperature,quot; and "the constant amount of horrible news out there,quot; as a "way to explain the huge outrage from fans."
"Because people are leaving, finally, here is something I can really see and understand and regain some control … and then when that changes, and you don't like what they've done …" he said the Sunday time.
For those who didn't see the ending, this is what happened (warning: spoilers ahead for those who still need to catch up): No one ends up sitting on the Iron Throne. This is because Daenerys' dragon burned it after it was killed by Jon Snow (played by Kit harington) Westeros leaders determined that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) should be the new king of the kingdoms, and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) decided to rule the North independently.
During the interview, Clarke admitted that she "felt,quot; for her character.
"I really felt for her. And yes, did it bother me that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something?" she said with a laugh. "He escaped murder, literally."
He also addressed criticism that the final season tried to include too much content in too little time, noting that "we could have extended it for a little longer."
Harington also spoke about fan expectations during a 2019 interview with Don.
"What I feel about the show right now is quite challenging," he told the magazine at the time. "I think it doesn't matter what others think about this season, and I don't mean to sound bad about the critics here, but whoever the critic is spends half an hour writing about this season and makes his (negative) judgment about it, in my head They can go to hell. Because I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or other people had on this show. Because they cared so much because they cared about the characters because they cared about the story because they cared about not letting people down now if people are disappointed about that I don't give a f – k – because everyone tried so hard How I feel. In the end, no one is more of a fan of the show than we are, and we're doing it ourselves. That's all we could do, really. And I was happy we got to the end. "
To read Clarke's full interview, see The Sunday Times.
%MINIFYHTML20fe853e95e8c521c0ab1ad4fe10bc2417%