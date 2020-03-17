Emilia Clarke reveals what bothered her about the GoT finale

When game of Thrones It ended, not everyone was happy. There was outrage from fans and even a petition calling for a remake of the eighth season.

Of course, this was almost a year ago, and since then people have had time to process the ending, including the cast.

%MINIFYHTML20fe853e95e8c521c0ab1ad4fe10bc2413% %MINIFYHTML20fe853e95e8c521c0ab1ad4fe10bc2414%

In a recent interview for The Sunday Times, Emilia Clarke (aka Daenerys Targaryen) watched the show's finale and fan response again.

%MINIFYHTML20fe853e95e8c521c0ab1ad4fe10bc2415% %MINIFYHTML20fe853e95e8c521c0ab1ad4fe10bc2416%

"When the show ended, it was like stepping out of a bunker," he told the newspaper. "It all felt really weird. So obviously, for him to have the reaction he had …"

But was this reaction something that the actress anticipated?

"I knew how I felt when I first read it, and tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say," he continued, "but I always considered what fans might think, because we did it for them, and they were the ones that made us successful, so … it's polite, right? "

Clarke pointed to "the global temperature,quot; and "the constant amount of horrible news out there,quot; as a "way to explain the huge outrage from fans."

"Because people are leaving, finally, here is something I can really see and understand and regain some control … and then when that changes, and you don't like what they've done …" he said the Sunday time.