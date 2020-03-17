Emilia Clarke is still 'angry' with his character & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; Did not end happy

%MINIFYHTML78253f58a750341dd85980e61ae479b511% %MINIFYHTML78253f58a750341dd85980e61ae479b512%

HBO

During an interview, the cartoonist for Daenerys Targaryen also admits that she is still upset by the fact that Kit Harington character Jon Snow could get away with it.



Emilia Clarke was "upset" that Kit haringtonJon Snow "got away with it" in the end of "game of Thrones"

The hit HBO show wrapped up its eighth and final series last May (19) and, reflecting on the death of her beloved character, Daenerys Targaryen, who was killed by her ex-lover Jon Snow, she told the British newspaper The Times that she is still It has not finished. the end.

"Yes, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yes, did it bother me that Jon Snow didn't have to deal with something? He escaped the murder, literally," he said.

Despite her frustrations, Emilia had known the ending for years, adding that when the show finally came to an end, "it felt like coming out of a bunker. It all felt really weird."

"I knew how I felt when I first read it, and tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I always considered what the fans might think, because we did it for them, and they were the ones who they made us successful, so … it's polite, isn't it? "she shared.

When asked if she was angry that Daenerys did not have a "happy ending," Emilia admitted that she did, but added that the show was a "gift" to her as an actor.



And she hinted that she wasn't quite ready to call him one day yet, adding: "We could have extended it a little bit more."