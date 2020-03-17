Elton John postpones tour due to coronavirus concerns

All Elton John concerts between the dates of March 26 and May 2 were postponed to the following year, a new report from Billboard revealed. The media claims that John is just another artist who has chosen to reschedule the dates in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading around the world.

On March 16, John revealed that 17 of his upcoming shows had to be postponed until the following year. Many of John's dates will reportedly continue, including between May 22 and July 8.

In a statement, Elton wrote that it was a "difficult decision," but he and his team had to ensure the safety of others in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Federal and state government concerns about large gatherings of people led the artist to postpone the dates.

Followers of the media know that John is not alone in doing so in recent months. Earlier this month, it was announced that even Coachella was rescheduling dates until the end of this year, when the coronavirus was starting to spread.

In addition, the Cannes Film Festival, held annually in France, announced that they would reconsider postponing the festival earlier this month, arguing that they did not feel it was necessary at the time, but action would be taken if the global pandemic worsens.

Another performer who changed key dates was Justin Bieber, who downgraded several of his concerts from stadiums to stadiums to be in line with the drop in ticket sales. Bieber has just released his new album, Changes.

The Jonas Brothers also postponed their Las Vegas residency after Nevada imposed tighter controls on large crowds. It would be his first residence.

Ad

Event cancellation has spread far beyond the music industry as well, even affecting the film business, such as movies like No time to dieY Fast and furious 9. No time to die Originally scheduled for April, it was moved to November this year.



Post views:

two