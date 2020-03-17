Ellen DeGeneres tried to make a 4,000-piece puzzle while distancing herself socially

During this time of social distancing from the coronavirus, many of us may be taking the time to watch iconic film series, such as Harry Potter, Twilightor Sharknado 1–6. However, I'm here to launch a new saga into the mix: Ellen DeGeneres trying to do a 4,000-piece puzzle on Instagram.
The epic video started with Ellen relaxing in her mansion and talking about how boring she is.
But huzzah, a puzzle!
It's not that someone asked, but the puzzle is from a painting called Galleria di vedute di modern Rome by Giovanni Paolo Pannini. Its not cute?
The first video was from a simpler time! An optimistic time!
However, don't feel too comfortable, because video two took a dark turn.
That's right: the puzzle was missing a piece. One piece of the puzzle just had to go ahead and ruin the party for the other 3,999.
The puzzle was driving even celebrities crazy. Would we ever know joy again?
But it turns out that the missing piece was under the table the whole time.
However, if you thought that our happy tale was now spared the fight, think again, son! The first step of the puzzle, delivering 4,000 individual pieces, turned out to be a bit tedious.
After two hours of this, Ellen had had enough. He had run out of room for all the pieces.
So is. Even Ellen DeGeneres doesn't have a table big enough to do this huge puzzle. What hope do we mere mortals have?
It was time to give up.
You win today, puzzle.
You win today.
