Eduard Limonov, Russian writer and dissident, dies at 77

In 1974, he said, the K.G.B. He offered him a choice: "Give away your degenerate friends or go into exile." It was then that he left, going to Vienna and Rome before landing in New York.

The protagonist of "It's Me, Eddie," which is based on his early years in New York, had absolute arrogance. "I'm on welfare," Eddie announces from the start. "I live off your work."

"I have no shame or conscience," says the character later, "therefore my conscience does not bother me and I do not plan to look for work, I want to receive his money until the end of my days."

However, Limonov did encounter some kindred spirits in the mid-1970s.

"In New York I met the same kind of people – mavericks, painters, poets, crazy underground musicians – that I had left in Moscow," he told The Guardian in 2010.

Mr. Limonov's luck changed later in the decade when Peter Sprague hired him as a housekeeper, who was co-president of the automaker Aston Martin at the time. But Mr. Sprague told The Times in 2008 that "His Butler's Story,quot; was not a particularly accurate description of Mr. Limonov's tenure with him.

"It was as if Hunter Thompson had written,quot; The Nanny Diaries, "" he said.

In 1982 Mr. Limonov lived in France, where he enjoyed some praise in literary circles. When the Soviet Union collapsed, its Russian citizenship was restored and it returned to its country of origin. For a time he was an incongruous ally of Garry Kasparov, the chess master, who advocated a pro-Western liberalism that was at odds with the national Bolsheviks. Mr. Limonov was certainly not a fan of the West.

"Europeans are so timid that they remind me of sick and elderly people," he told The Guardian, adding: "Fortunately, in Russia, people still have some barbaric spirit. But Europeans and Americans are just dying. sick invalids. "