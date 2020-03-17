Dumpster Doug Kiker is eliminated on the first night of the week in Hollywood

A B C

In the episode, Lauren Mascitti sings a version of & # 39; Don & # 39; t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue & # 39; while Hannah Prestige gets rave reviews for her performance of & # 39; Over You & # 39; by Miranda Lambert.

Up News Info –

American idolSeason 18 kicked off its Hollywood Week on Monday, March 16. The first group to act in front of the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan, was singer / songwriter including Julia Gargano.

Gargano impressed all three judges with a powerful rendition of "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile. Meanwhile, Marna Michele sang Elvis presley"I can't help but fall in love" with Arthur Gunn performing "Hard to Handle". The judges couldn't get enough of Gunn, so they asked for more. Gunn, Gargano, and another singer went to the next round, while Marna and a few others were eliminated.

%MINIFYHTMLdf0f42bbc8d4dd32c5b1530bb10dbbf611% %MINIFYHTMLdf0f42bbc8d4dd32c5b1530bb10dbbf612%

The next group to perform was the pop genre group. Louis Knight performed a simplified version of "Ain & # 39; t No Mountain High Enough", while Robert Taylor chose to sing "Natural Woman", to the liking of the judges. Along with three other singers, Taylor and returning contestant Genavieve Linkowski moved on.

Later Kay Genyse performed "Ain & # 39; t Nobody" while Bilaal Avaz sang Demi lovato& # 39; Stone Cold & # 39 ;. Also among the following artists were Shannon Gibbons, who captivated everyone with her portrayal of Kodaline"All I Want", and Lauren Spencer Smith, who screamed "Because of you". The judges decided to send Avaz, Gibbons, and Smith to the next round.

Next up in the R&B group was Cyniah Elise, who sang Adele"All I Ask", which earned him a great ovation from the judges. Elise went on to the next round along with Makayla Phillips, who performed "And I'm telling you I'm not going," and Just Sam, who yelled "Hearts are not going to lie."

They joined Francisco Martin in his group of singer and songwriter Johnny West and Dillon James, among others. All three were sent to the next round along with everyone else in the group. West's girlfriend Margie Mays later performed "The Voice Withing" and was followed by Nick Merico, who sang "I love you more than you will ever know." Kimmy Gabriela, meanwhile, surprised everyone after singing "Say something. Merico, Gabriela and Mays were heading to the next round.

Meanwhile, in the country group, Lauren Mascitti sang a cover of "Don't Make My Brown Eyes Blue". Hannah Prestige received rave reviews for her portrayal of "Over You" by Miranda lambert and Grace Leer brought a country vibe to school with her performance of "Unchained Melody". The three of them and some others kept going.

Amber Fiedler of the soul group chose to sing Andra Day& # 39; Rise Up & # 39; while Sophie Wackerman showed her skills singing "Let It Be". Jovin Webbb then performed, singing "Make It Rain". The group also saw dumpster Doug Kiker perform. Unfortunately, he was eliminated while Wackherman, Fiedler, and Webbb did so.