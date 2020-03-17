Drew Brees, Saints agree to a 2-year, $ 50 million contract, according to an AP source – Up News Info

NEW ORLEANS – A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and record quarterback Drew Brees have agreed to a two-year, $ 50 million contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Brees has repeatedly said that he is making a professional decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old and 19-year-old veteran the influence to decide after this season if he wants to keep playing.

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season, while leading New Orleans to a third consecutive playoff appearance. Brees' 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind his record of 74.4% in 2018.

He also went through 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected for a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.

Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in finishes with 6,867, passing yards with 77,416 and touchdowns with 547. The touchdown mark of his career is most vulnerable, just six ahead of 20-year veteran Tom Brady.

Brees began his career with the San Diego Chargers, who recruited him from Purdue in 2001. He joined the Saints as a free agent in 2006, following a shoulder injury that jeopardized his career.