Drew Brees, Saints agree to a 2-year, $ 50 million contract, according to an AP source – Up News Info

NEW ORLEANS – A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and record quarterback Drew Brees have agreed to a two-year, $ 50 million contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Brees has repeatedly said that he is making a professional decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old and 19-year-old veteran the influence to decide after this season if he wants to keep playing.

