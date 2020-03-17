Drake fans on high alert for coronavirus after realizing he was recently with Kevin Durant

# Roommates, many were surprised when Kevin Durant recently became the last NBA star to test positive for coronavirus, as he was reportedly one of five Brooklyn Nets players at risk. However, Drake fans are even more concerned with this news because it was revealed that the two recently spent time together a few days before the positive KD test results.

After recent news that Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus, Drake fans are in complete panic for fear that Drizzy will be the next celebrity to announce that they have tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Drake may have been exposed to the coronavirus because he was recently with Kevin in Los Angeles just a few days ago. There are photos circulating of the two together earlier this week and that means their risk factor has increased tremendously.

However, that's not all, as Drake was also sitting on the court with LeBron James in Bronny James' game in Sierra Canyon against Harvard-Westlake. That means that both Drake and LeBron now have an increased risk of contracting the virus.

As you may recall, the NBA is currently suspended for at least 30 days after positive tests for coronavirus by Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and also Detroit Pistons star Christian Wood. At this rate, expect more and more NBA players to announce that they have contracted the virus, as it appears to be spreading rapidly throughout the NBA.

