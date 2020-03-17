Dr. Oz shares the & # 39; most important tool & # 39; to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images
Dr. Oz transmitting his wisdom to us.
In the middle of the course Coronavirus In a pandemic, the health expert and television personality are sharing the many ways that people can stay safe, healthy, and (most importantly) hopeful during this time.
Speaking to E! Recently, Dr. Oz not only explained his best tips for preventing the spread of COVID-19, but also how we can learn and take the necessary precautions from this pandemic.
But on a clearer note, he offered simple but inspiring advice on how people can make the most of social distancing – try something new.
"The essential reaction is to challenge this. If you have a couple of weeks off, do something that is valuable, something that you normally cannot do," he said. "You can learn a musical instrument in a few weeks, you can take a course you want to take. You could advance in some area of a job that you could never do before."
For more tips from Dr. Oz, read our interview below.
ME! News: What advice do you have to help people stay calm during this time?
Dr. Oz: Staying calm is the absence of an emotion. I'm not telling people to stay calm, I'm telling them to continue what they want to do. Instead of focusing on your concerns, which is a bit of a selfish process, it is appropriate to some degree. Panic is fear of steroids.
ME! News: What can you do to help others without putting yourself at risk?
Dr. Oz: There are things you can do: create for them, teach them, share with them.
ME! News: Why do you think social distancing is important and what can we do to ensure that it is carried out?
Dr. Oz: Social distancing is the most important tool we have. It is essential because we need to buy time. If you can stop the number of people who get sick in the next month, then we will put down the pandemic.
ME! News: What was your reaction to everyone's panic when buying items at the supermarkets?
Dr. Oz: Panic against panic. Be a leader … there's no point hoarding. The best way to get out of panic and stress is to take care of what you can. Take care of yourself. Millennials are geared to do this because you are more socially aware. Millennials can easily lead the way and teach younger and older generations.
Also, if you want to stay up-to-date and informed in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, you can visit the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
