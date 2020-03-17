Dr. Oz shares the & # 39; most important tool & # 39; to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Dr. Oz transmitting his wisdom to us.

In the middle of the course Coronavirus In a pandemic, the health expert and television personality are sharing the many ways that people can stay safe, healthy, and (most importantly) hopeful during this time.

Speaking to E! Recently, Dr. Oz not only explained his best tips for preventing the spread of COVID-19, but also how we can learn and take the necessary precautions from this pandemic.

But on a clearer note, he offered simple but inspiring advice on how people can make the most of social distancing – try something new.

"The essential reaction is to challenge this. If you have a couple of weeks off, do something that is valuable, something that you normally cannot do," he said. "You can learn a musical instrument in a few weeks, you can take a course you want to take. You could advance in some area of ​​a job that you could never do before."