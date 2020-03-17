DoT Suggestion to Give Telecom Companies 20 Years to Pay AGR to Help Resuscitate the Industry: COAI – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML3d178ed3ace258f644b9d87e013f3e0511% %MINIFYHTML3d178ed3ace258f644b9d87e013f3e0512%

The telecoms department's proposal to allow telecoms companies to pay the adjusted gross income (AGR) installments in 20 years will improve their cash flow, and the decision to increase the rate by mobile operators will help revive the sector with financial problems, said the industrial body COAI. "We are very pleased with the Telecommunications Department's filing in court to give telecommunications operators 20 years to pay the adjusted gross income installments, which will help revive the industry," said COAI Chief Executive Officer Rajan S Mathews.

The Center on Monday moved to the Supreme Court seeking approval of its formula to allow telecommunications companies to pay their AGR fees in annual installments for more than 20 years to avoid impact on the economy.

A bank of Judges Arun Mishra and MR Shah ordered that the Center's request be listed before the same bank that had issued the verdict of October 24, 2019 for the payment of AGR fees, amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore, due by telecommunications companies.

When asked that many telecom companies' licenses would expire in 20 years, Mathews said operators are interested in buying 5G spectrum, which will extend the validity of their license as long as they get relief from it.

"When you talk about 20 years, these operators intend to buy 5G spectrum at some point. There is an effort by DoT for more competition in the market," said Mathews.

The 22 Vodafone Idea licenses are estimated to expire in 2033, the 8 Airtel licenses will expire in 2021, six in 2024 and 2034 and two others in 2035.

According to the formula suggested by the government, the telecommunications companies affected by the verdict of the superior court of October 24, 2019 will be able to pay the assessed fees by DoT in annual installments for 20 years (or less if they wish). "Duly protecting the next present value of those installments using an eight percent discount rate (based on the one-year marginal cost of the SBI interest rate that is currently 7.75 percent). "

According to the formula, "the interest on the unpaid amount, the fine and the interest on the fine in relation to the installments spent on the date of the Supreme Court sentence shall not be received beyond the date of said sentence, and the network the present value will be protected using the discount rate. "

It establishes that telecommunications companies will continue to be responsible for the interests, fines and interest on fines for unpaid fees of the license fee and the charge for the use of spectrum that arises prospectively after the date of October 24, 2019, date of the higher court ruling.

Lossy telecommunications operator Vodafone Idea said on Monday that it made an additional payment of Rs 3,354 crore for adjusted gross income (AGR) to the Telecommunications Department (DoT), thus completing the payment of the amount of capital calculated based on the self appraisal.

With this new payment, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has paid Rs 6,854 crore for AGR installments.



The DoT has increased the total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for VIL's AGR liability which included interest, penalties and interest for late payment of the amount.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel also on February 29 claimed that it deleted the full AGR quotas that the company calculated based on the self-assessment. He made an additional payment of Rs 8.004 crore for DoT-adjusted gross income installments, in addition to Rs 10 billion rupees that the company paid on February 17, 2020.

"Based on the aforementioned payment, we have now complied with the AGR ruling and the instructions in the order of the Supreme Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019," Airtel had said.

According to DoT estimates, Airtel owed nearly Rs 35,586 million, including the license fee, spectrum usage charges with interest on the unpaid amount, the fine, and interest on the fine as of July 2019.

The DoT has said that it has received a partial payment of around Rs 25,900 crore, excluding the new payment of Rs 3,354 crore from VIL, from telecom operators towards legal fees and has again ordered telecom companies make full payments. PRS MKJ