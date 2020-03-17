DoorDash Announces Low Commissions for Restaurants

As the coronavirus crisis causes dinner bans and general tension in many restaurants, third-party delivery services like Grubhub and Uber Eats have stepped in to provide some relief. Now DoorDash has announced a plan to support its partner restaurants.

According to a press release on Tuesday, DoorDash plans to help restaurants, both existing and new to its platform, generate up to $ 200 million in additional sales this year. All restaurants previously associated with DoorDash will not pay commissions for pickup orders, while independent restaurants that are not currently associated with DoorDash or Caviar can do so for free and will not pay commissions for 30 days if they register between now and the end of April.

The platform also announced the addition of more than 100,000 independent restaurants to its DashPass subscription program to help drive sales. Restaurants that were already on DashPass will see reduced commissions, and those associated with Caviar will have the option to participate in a program with no delivery fee.

The company will also designate up to $ 20 million for marketing efforts to boost restaurants that have a pre-existing relationship with DoorDash.

In addition to restaurant support, DoorDash has implemented plans to help ensure the safety of its employees and serve communities. Starting this week, the "leave it at my door,quot; return option will become the default method for all orders, although customers will have the option to request a delivery be delivered to them. The company is shipping more than a million sets of hand and glove sanitizers to its dealers, and will provide financial assistance to those eligible who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been quarantined.

And through a partnership with United Way Worldwide, DoorDash plans to partner with community organizations to deliver approximately one million pounds of groceries and prepared foods to food insecure households.

