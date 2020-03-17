%MINIFYHTMLdf476e04b0c650a31000716ed3a94cdb11% %MINIFYHTMLdf476e04b0c650a31000716ed3a94cdb12%

Decide to reschedule the remaining dates in your 'Where are we going?' On tour, the singer of & # 39; No Time To Die & # 39; emphasizes that the trend of & # 39; social distancing & # 39; it's & # 39; everyone's responsibility & # 39 ;.

Billie eilish he's ruled out all the remaining dates on his current tour, while urging fans not to be "stupid" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old singer "No Time To Die" took to Twitter on Monday, March 16 to follow her decision to postpone some shows last week, revealing all of her remaining "Where Do We Go?" The dates of the North American tour would be rescheduled.

He made a more personal announcement in his Instagram story timeline, asking followers to heed the guidelines of officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Don't panic, but don't be stupid," he wrote. "The coronavirus is really a big problem right now and it's not a joke. I know this because many of us have not seen it with our eyes, what it has been doing and who it has been affecting. It is difficult to understand that it is real. But It really is real, and I've seen a lot of young people all over the world, everywhere, going to the club or the beach, just hanging out and hanging out. It's really irresponsible. "

She went on to point out that the trend for "social distancing" is "everyone's responsibility" because people should consider the older and weaker people around them.

He also suggested that fans stay indoors as long as possible and resist the temptation to buy staples and toiletries in bulk: "Don't panic, there are enough supplies for people, don't stockpile."

Eilish joins a long list of big music names, who have been forced to cancel dates and full tours due to the COVID-19 crisis. These include Queen, Foo Fighters, Green DayY Virgin.

And she's not the only A-list pop star who urges fans to take their health guidelines seriously: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift Y Baby Rexha They have also turned to social media to encourage fans to stay home and isolate themselves.