Donovan Mitchell talks about coronavirus

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell made the headlines last week when he revealed he had contracted the coronavirus, most likely from his teammate Rudy Gobert.

The NBA suspended the season after Gobert tested positive. Speaking to Good Morning America, Mitchel was asked about his friendship with Gobert since he got the virus.

"To be honest … it took me a while to calm down," Mitchell said.

Gobert publicly apologized to his team for putting them at risk.

"I read what [Gobert] said, I heard what he said," Mitchell continued. "I'm glad it's okay, I'm glad it's going well. I'm so glad there were only two of us. It wasn't the rest of the [team]. Neither he nor I have children at home. I know some teammates who have kids at home, some staff members who have kids at home. I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible. "

It seems to be going well.