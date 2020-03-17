Donatella Versace donates more than $ 222K to the Hospital of Milan to fight the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML91a91be3ab40e505909194ba6668dd3f11% %MINIFYHTML91a91be3ab40e505909194ba6668dd3f12%

By making the contribution together with her daughter Allegra, the fashion designer emphasizes the importance of & # 39; being united and supporting, however, we can help all those who are on the front line & # 39 ;.

Fashion queen Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra have donated more than $ 222,000 (£ 180,000) to help fight the coronavirus in her native Italy, as the death toll in the country increases.

Mother and daughter have announced that they will contribute the funds to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, as the nation becomes one of the most affected by the pandemic.

More than 365 people lost their lives in a 24-hour period over the weekend, bringing the death toll in Italy to 1,809.

Italian officials have banned all public gatherings and quarantined the entire population in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, and now the Versaces are stepping up to help fund the recovery effort.

"At times like this, it is important to stand together and support, yet we can help everyone on the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," says Donatella, 67.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically nonstop for the past few weeks in the effort to care for our loved ones. This is when, as a society , we need to unite and take care of each other. "