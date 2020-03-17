Donald Trump faces a backlash for calling the coronavirus & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39;

WENN / Instar

Among the people criticizing POTUS for his comment is Mia Farrow, who writes via Twitter: & # 39; It's called the Coronavirus and is now as American as apple pie, so stop the racist comments & # 39 ;.

Mia Farrow Y Don cheadle They are among the stars who criticize the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for referring to the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus" in a new tweet about the pandemic.

After declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national emergency on Friday (13), Trump turned to Twitter days later to share an update on how the US government. USA He was dealing with the situation, and his posting sparked outrage online.

"The United States will powerfully support those industries, such as airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese virus. We will be stronger than ever!" he wrote, apparently referring to the city of Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began in December (19).

After sharing the post, the stars, as well as high-profile names, took the comments to criticize the businessman-turned-politician for his "racist" post, with the "(Reckless" Mia "star among the first to call the president. .

"It is called Coronavirus and it is now as American as apple pie, so stop the racist comments," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Don added, "Chinese virus, huh? Wow. Still. Doesn't it feel like you're already in your head? No?"

"American son"star Steven pasquale wrote, "Racist morherf ** ker (sic). Choke tonight already," while "Lucifer"Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt He said, "Is it also the Chinese iPhone? Chinese TVs? Chinese bicycle? Chinese MAGA hat?"

"How about 'powerfully' supporting the American people by NOT KILLING THEM AND GETTING THEIR F ** KING TESTS YOU RACIST ****!"

Trump has yet to respond to the controversy.