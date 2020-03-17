Doctor's note: coronavirus and & # 39; underlying health conditions & # 39; | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML7ac14e56bd71e398fa24779a73fef12e11% %MINIFYHTML7ac14e56bd71e398fa24779a73fef12e12%

It is becoming a mantra; We hear it every time someone talks about the coronavirus: "The elderly and people with underlying health problems are most at risk."

But what are these underlying health conditions that we should be concerned about and does that mean that anyone with a long-term health problem is doomed to be a victim of Covid-19 complications?

%MINIFYHTML7ac14e56bd71e398fa24779a73fef12e13% %MINIFYHTML7ac14e56bd71e398fa24779a73fef12e14%

Well the short answer is, not necessarily.

%MINIFYHTML7ac14e56bd71e398fa24779a73fef12e15% %MINIFYHTML7ac14e56bd71e398fa24779a73fef12e16%

There is a good chance that even those with underlying health conditions will fully recover from the virus, but are at increased risk for complications such as shortness of breath, pneumonia, and in some cases, need a machine and intensive hospital treatment. to help them breathe.

We are learning new things about the virus all the time, but current evidence shows that people with diabetes (of any kind) are at the highest risk for developing complications and need intensive hospital care, followed by those with underlying heart conditions and then conditions. lungs such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Therefore, in addition to washing your hands, practicing "social distancing,quot; and sticking to good general hygiene measures, there are a few other things you can do to minimize your risk.

These are some of the long-term health conditions that we should be concerned about.

Diabetes

Some 415 million people worldwide are believed to have diabetes. People with diabetes do not make enough hormone, insulin, or their bodies have become resistant to the effects of insulin.

Insulin is needed to break down sugar and release energy for your body to use. If you are not making insulin, sugar can build up to harmful levels in the blood.

Diabetes tops the coronavirus risk list for good reason: High levels of sugars in the blood can weaken your immune system. If your blood sugar level has been poorly controlled for some time, this can cause white blood cells that help fight infection to weaken and decrease in number, leaving you prone to infection and complications.

No matter what type of diabetes you have, now is a good time to control your sugars.

Talk to the doctor who manages your diabetes and make sure you are taking the correct medication.

Be sure to take your medication as prescribed. It may sound silly, but many of my patients forget to take their medicine or only when they consider it convenient.

Improving your diet by cutting down on carbohydrate-rich foods (bread, chapattis, potatoes and pasta, as well as cakes and sweets) and increasing your physical activity levels will help lower blood sugar and help your immune system to be at its best. Possible possibility of fighting the coronavirus.

If you isolate yourself, there are simple exercises you can do at home. Take a quick walk in the garden for 10 to 15 minutes a day and climbing the stairs several times a day is enough to get your heart racing and make you breathe a little more, all of which will help improve your physical health.

Heart disease

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, for both men and women of all races. We must handle this to the best of our ability during the coronavirus outbreak.

In my experience, people with high blood pressure or high cholesterol often don't take their medications as prescribed because they don't always have physical symptoms of any of those things.

But over time, high blood pressure and high cholesterol will put considerable pressure on your heart and its ability to pump blood around your body, making you prone to infection.

The same advice applies here; take your medicine and look at your diet and lifestyle choices. Again, avoiding carbohydrate-rich foods and increasing your intake of lean meats and vegetables like chicken and fish will help. These simple changes can save your life.

Asthma and COPD

Approximately 235 million people worldwide have asthma and 65 million have COPD.

Most people with asthma or significant COPD are prescribed two groups of inhalers. The first are preventatives, which are taken every day (even if you feel fine) to help improve your underlying lung function and reduce the risk of an outbreak of your condition. The others are painkillers, usually a blue inhaler that is taken only when you feel out of breath or short of breath. You really shouldn't need this inhaler very much.

If you are using your relief inhaler more than two or three times a week, I would suggest that your background lung health is not under control and you should speak to the doctor managing your condition to see whether or not you need to intensify your treatment.

Having good lung health will go a long way in reducing the risk of Covid-19 complications, including serious breathing problems and even pneumonia.