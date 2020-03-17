Dixie Chicks talks about canceling culture and revealing why they took a 14-year break to release new music

It's been 17 years since Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines commented on then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq War during a concert in London. The controversy led to the band being the first celebrity to be "canceled,quot; long before canceling the culture became common practice.

Now country music is back with new music. And, in an interview about The Ellen DeGeneres ShowMaines group members Martie Maguire and Emily Robison reflected on the controversial moment and explained why they waited 14 years to release a new album.

On March 10, 2003, Maines told concertgoers, "We don't want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas."

It was only 18 months after September 11 and the United States Army was in the early stages of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Country music fans were so outraged by Maines' comments that they boycotted the band, recorded records and the industry blacklisted the radio broadcast.

"Imagine what you would say now," Maguire joked, implying that Maines' words about President Donald Trump would be much worse. DeGeneres compared the blacklist to the current culture of cancellation, and the gang agreed that they were the first victims.

"I think we were one of the first people to experience the cancellation of culture, and I think what we said at the time, what I said at the time, wouldn't even be a thing today because it was really light compared to what the People say today, Maines said, "On the one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say what they want to say, but on the other hand, this platform can move very fast and, yes, ruin people's lives."

The group is now ready to release a new album for the first time since 2006. Taking the long way, and they have just released their first new single from the album of the same name titled Gas lighter.

Maines explained the long hiatus saying that she wanted to take a break from her career because she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom for her two children, Jackson and Beckett, whom she shares with her ex-husband Adrian Pasdar. She says she wanted to earn a living with them and not with her.

"We wanted her to make her life with us," Maguire joked. She added that both she and Robison "were restless,quot; and that they no longer wanted to stay home. "I love my children but … We were calling her daily."

Robison admitted that the group was "exhausted,quot; after the controversy and that they needed a break, but maybe 14 years was a bit too long. Maguire added that they needed to get angry again and have something to write about.

Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire wrote their new song together, and were inspired by Maines' divorce. That "main song,quot; ended up shaping the sound of the entire album with what they call "that Gas lighter sound."

Gas lighter – the album – is slated to release on May 1.



