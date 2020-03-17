Diplo & # 39; hurts & # 39; as you distance yourself from your children due to the coronavirus

Instagram

Because the famous record producer has been in contact with many people in recent weeks, he has decided to stay away from both Lazer Lee Louis and Lockett until he is free of coronavirus.

Diplo she is practicing social distancing from her children until she is free of coronavirus.

Although the 41-year-old DJ and record producer, whose real name is Wesley Pentz, has not been diagnosed with Covid-19, the star told fans on Instagram that he follows advice from health officials and distances himself from his close family, including children Lazer Lee Louis. , five, and Lockett, born in 2010, who shares with ex Kathryn Lockhart, to minimize the risk of contracting it.

Along with a video of the brothers behind a window as they raised their hands to those of their father from the other side of the glass, he wrote: "My (children) are too young to understand the complexities of what is happening. But I don't they are anxious and nervous like the rest of us. "

"They live in a house with their grandmother, who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the last four weeks … And I will stay away from the house until I get rid of the virus." Diplo started the long subtitle.

The star went on to say that the separation "hurts because I miss them so much that they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breathe (sic), they are my greatest joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure that everyone around me is safe ".

"I haven't had that much time at home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them," continued Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz. "But for now I will stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing to me."

Diplo urged his followers to "think of others in every decision they make in the coming weeks" as the coronavirus continues to spread, after the US president. USA Donald trumpThe declaration that the health crisis is a national emergency.

"We already have enough news from Italy, Iran, Korea and China on the best ways to stop this … We have to be smart, go out and interact with groups is canceled, but kindess (sic) is not canceled," the star of " Lonely "finished. "Stay strong for those who can't now."