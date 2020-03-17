Dilip Kumar urges his fans to be safe after the Coronavirus

The outbreak of the pandemic Coronavirus It has threatened the entire world and almost everyone is opting for quarantine to avoid mass meetings. In the middle of the outbreak, our Bollywood actors are doing their best to spread awareness with their fans and veteran actor Dilip Kumar is doing his part too.



Dilip Kumar has urged her fans to stay home and take appropriate security measures.. The 97-year-old actor is very active on social media and turned to his Twitter account to tweet about everyone's safety and talk about his own health. He said: “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has not left anything to chance, making sure she does not get an infection. "In another tweet, he calls on everyone to follow the security measures:" I ask all of you to protect yourselves and others by stay indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and protect others by limiting your exposure to others. "

The coronavirus outbreak has rocked the entire nation and paralyzed life. All shooting has stalled and movie releases have been delayed later. Let's hope that this epidemic slows down soon and we return to our normal lives again.