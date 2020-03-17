DigBoston halts print edition, calls for donations amid COVID-19 outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLa63fee391f62055181a1488eb716f9a011% %MINIFYHTMLa63fee391f62055181a1488eb716f9a012%

The media, both large and small, have been forced to deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, but DigBoston has been particularly hit.

%MINIFYHTMLa63fee391f62055181a1488eb716f9a013% %MINIFYHTMLa63fee391f62055181a1488eb716f9a014%

The free and independent alternative weekly says it is halting its print edition for the first time in its 21-year history, due to "lack of people in public places and the potential danger of communal newspaper boxes." And in a note to readers on Monday, the DigBoston Staff asked the public to provide financial support amid the pandemic, which has pulled the rug out of its business model.

%MINIFYHTMLa63fee391f62055181a1488eb716f9a015% %MINIFYHTMLa63fee391f62055181a1488eb716f9a016%

"We pride ourselves on having navigated many storms in the local independent media world, but this time it is different," the newspaper wrote, explaining that "a significant amount of DigBostonRevenue (advertising, ticketing, events) is directly tied to people who gather in groups, "which public health officials are now urging to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

"The current situation has removed most of this revenue in one go." DigBoston The staff wrote.

Massachusetts, which has seen a group of suspected COVID-19 cases, has taken a particularly aggressive approach to enforce social distancing, temporarily close schools, and ban events with more than 25 people until at least April 6. Restaurants are also required to switch to offering takeout or delivery only, though a growing list has simply decided to close.

And when those businesses and events close, so does the revenue stream for DigBoston – The last great weekly alternative in the city after the closing of the Boston Phoenix in 2013 and the Improper bostonian last April.

As its sales team searches for different advertising partners and virtual events, the newspaper asked readers to consider making a voluntary online donation to make up for the shortfall.

"At a time when the city especially needs critical local reporting, we are asking for public help to support continued coverage," they wrote.

DigBoston It is not the only alternative weekly local fight amid the coronavirus response.

The stranger, a 28-year-old independent newspaper in Seattle, made an almost identical request last week. Paper tweeted that 90 percent of his income – "advertising, ticketing fees, and our own events – was directly related to people gathering in groups," and he "temporarily,quot; laid off 18 employees. Portland Mercury, another alt-weekly, also stopped printing operations and laid off 10 employees due to the effects of the outbreak. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that 95 percent of MercuryRevenue comes from, or comes from, advertising.

Bigger papers like The New York TimesThey have also reported a slowdown in ad bookings, but they also get most of their revenue from subscriptions. In an era of declining advertising revenue, alternative weeklies are less able to withstand such a drastic recession.

"We couldn't predict a pandemic that would take, like, our entire business," William Steven Humphrey, editor-in-chief of the Mercury, he told OPB.

DigBoston He did not immediately say whether the coronavirus had already affected his workforce. But it doesn't have many workers to cut either; As WBUR reported last November, the only full-time employees are the newspaper's three co-owners.