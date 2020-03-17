Did federal officials really question W.H.O. Coronavirus tests?

At a time when the Trump administration is facing intense criticism for its inability to make coronavirus tests available to millions of nervous Americans, statements by a federal health official on Tuesday seemed to suggest that diagnostic tests for the World Health Organization were very inaccurate.
In a somewhat rambling answer to a question related to W.H.O. In the tests, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said: "It doesn't help to do a test where 50 percent or 47 percent were false positives." Imagine what that would mean for the American people. Imagine what that would mean to tell someone that they were positive when they weren't. "
It was unclear where Dr. Birx got those numbers, but obviously such an inaccurate test would be useless. On Tuesday night, Dr. Birx confirmed that, although he was answering a question about W.H.O. test, was referring to a study of an early diagnosis test used in China.
The document found that, in a specific subset of those analyzed in China (asymptomatic contacts of known cases), the tests wrongly found that they were positive 47 percent of the time.
But there have been no suggestions that the W.H.O. The test, distributed worldwide, has such significant precision problems. On Tuesday night, Dr. Birx said she had not investigated the W.H.O. try, "but I guess it's functional,quot;.
Reporters asked Dr. Birx several questions about the lack of evidence during the press conference, and he came and went to the microphone several times.
At first, he was asked a question that the administration has had trouble solving: If federal officials have submitted millions of tests, as White House officials have said several times, why have only 60,000 Americans been screened?
Dr. Birx replied that many growers were testing in the United States, which is correct. State laboratories, medical school laboratories, and private companies, such as Thermo Fisher, do different diagnostic tests, which he cited as an example.
Dr. Birx said she was strongly urging commercial suppliers to run their tests, but, of course, they first had to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that they were of high quality.
Later, he was asked about a criticism made by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Monday night's debate. He said that the W.H.O. he had "offered evidence to the United States but we did not buy it."
In her response, she did not refer to the W.H.O. Evidence at all, but he said, "We don't buy evidence that has not been quality controlled and shows us the data," and then added that a test with high inaccuracy rates would be a disaster.
A spokeswoman for the W.H.O. He said he did not know what Dr. Birx was referring to, but that the agency had been supplying kits to member countries since January.
The test's accuracy was validated by three laboratories before it was implemented, the spokeswoman said, and it consistently showed "good performance in clinical and laboratory use, and no significant number of false-positive or false-false results have been reported. negatives. " "
In any event, Mr. Biden's claim that the Trump administration rejected the evidence offered by W.H.O. It seems to be wrong. The W.H.O. it does not sell tests to rich countries, which generally prefer to do theirs.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, senior deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that W.H.O. gave test kits "mainly to countries with insufficient resources,quot;. Another administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that W.H.O. He had never offered to sell or give evidence to the United States.
China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Thailand and the United States have designed their own tests, according to W.H.O. website. Each looks for the presence of two or three short stretches of viral genes.
For example, the C.D.C test looks at three targets in the N gene, while the tests ordered by W.H.O. Look at the bits of the N gene, the RdRP gene, and the E gene. Each gene performs a different function to help the virus penetrate cells, hijack its DNA machinery, and reproduce millions of copies of itself.
For countries that cannot test or buy tests from other countries, the W.H.O. ask academic or government laboratories to perform tests.
It then delivers them to poor and middle-income countries at low or no cost, paying with emergency funds or loans from institutions like the World Bank.
The test ordered by the W.H.O. It was designed in a laboratory run by Dr. Christian Drosten at the Charity Hospital Medical School in Berlin, considered one of the best genomic laboratories in the world.
In an email dated February 21, another W.H.O. The spokesperson said the accuracy of the test had been verified by three other laboratories before being sent to a German diagnostic company for manufacturing. There were no problems with the first shipment of 250,000 doses, he said.
Dr. Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health, said that both the W.H.O. test and the C.D.C. Initial tests were "exceptional,quot; in their accuracy.
Problems with the C.D.C. the test has been attributed to flaws in the manufacture of kit reagents, not in the design of C.D.C.
No test is accurate 100 percent of the time, but errors are usually introduced by medical personnel who do not collect samples correctly or laboratory personnel who perform the test incorrectly or accidentally contaminate it with lost DNA.
For example, in February, a US passenger released from the Westerdam cruise ship, who went from port to port for many days before Cambodia allowed him to dock, tested positive for the virus when passing through Malaysia, triggering a crisis.
The C.D.C. He later said he did not have the virus and judged the Malaysian test. be a probable false positive.
Since Malaysia did not have its own proof, it presumably used the W.H.O. But Malaysia does not have a high-quality laboratory, and many laboratories make initial mistakes when they are implementing a new test.
Sheri Fink and Ellen Gabler contributed reporting from New York. Abby Goodnough contributed reporting from Washington.