Did federal officials really question W.H.O. Coronavirus tests?

At a time when the Trump administration is facing intense criticism for its inability to make coronavirus tests available to millions of nervous Americans, statements by a federal health official on Tuesday seemed to suggest that diagnostic tests for the World Health Organization were very inaccurate.

In a somewhat rambling answer to a question related to W.H.O. In the tests, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said: "It doesn't help to do a test where 50 percent or 47 percent were false positives." Imagine what that would mean for the American people. Imagine what that would mean to tell someone that they were positive when they weren't. "

It was unclear where Dr. Birx got those numbers, but obviously such an inaccurate test would be useless. On Tuesday night, Dr. Birx confirmed that, although he was answering a question about W.H.O. test, was referring to a study of an early diagnosis test used in China.

The document found that, in a specific subset of those analyzed in China (asymptomatic contacts of known cases), the tests wrongly found that they were positive 47 percent of the time.