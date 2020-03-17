Detroit zoo remains open with visitors and event restrictions – Up News Info Detroit

ROYAL OAK (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Detroit Zoo keeps its doors open despite the ongoing outbreak.

The zoo's website says they will remain open with some changes to keep visitors safe.

%MINIFYHTMLf2d2a7c177ebe3e36cbd3ee2b4b76b7811% %MINIFYHTMLf2d2a7c177ebe3e36cbd3ee2b4b76b7812%

Those include 50 hand sanitizing stations around the park and the closure of all indoor activities.

Zoo officials say they want everyone to use their best judgment and stay home if they are sick.

They have also set a limit of five thousand visitors who can attend each day.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.