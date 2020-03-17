Detroit Writing Room, one stop shop for the literary and artistic community – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, MI (Up News Info Detroit) – As the business community thrives in Detroit, so is the literary and artistic community. Detroit Writing Room offers a space for entrepreneurs and creatives to benefit from each other's talents and develop relationships that will further enhance the city during this rebirth.

"The Detroit Writing Room is a joint workspace during the day, where anyone can come to work and write," explains CEO Stephanie Steinberg. "Then we have professional copywriting coaches, photography coaches, and graphic design coaches that anyone can sign up for one-on-one feedback."

"I started to think that if there was a place that people could come to it was kind of a one-stop shop," says Steinberg. "Where they could get help with their writing, photography, and design needs."

"Owner Stephanie shared that with us," says Fallon Rice Scott, F28 Agency Founder, "and this was the perfect space to have that kind of intimate event we wanted to have. It was beautiful, natural lighting, so it was the perfect space. "

"Detroit is a very entrepreneurial city right now," says Steinberg, "so if you have an idea, it's a great place to try to start something."

“In the evenings we have events like writing workshops, book talks, open mic nights and many different cultural events. This space is also available to rent for private events as well. "

"I'm very excited to talk about our nonprofit arm, we are launching 'Detroit Forward Coaching', a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit that will launch this summer and we are going to offer free camps for Detroit secondary students ".

Author Danielle D. Hughes says, "Stephanie has definitely created a space for writers and journalists to thrive in the city of Detroit."

