Detroit Lions invests in QB endorsement, reportedly veteran signature QB Chase Daniel – Up News Info Detroit

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Lions agreed to strike a deal with backup quarterback Chase Daniel for a three-year, $ 13.05 million contract with a voidable clause.

Stafford is expected to be a full player every time the offseason program begins with the league on hiatus, but this deal should signal the departure of Jeff Driskel, who started four games before falling with an injury of his own. "Matthew feels good," said Lions general manager Bob Quinn of the NFL Scouting Combine. "I spoke to Matthew a week or two ago and he's feeling really good. Full training, and he's ready for the off-season show."

This deal comes after the team added offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a five-year, $ 50 million deal, and defensive veterans over the age of 30 at linebacker Jamie Collins (three years, $ 30 million) and lineman Nick Williams (reported a two-year contract worth $ 10 million)

Daniel, a 10-year veteran, has spent the past two seasons in the NFL North with the Chicago Bears. He started against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 and threw 230 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 23-16 victory at Ford Field.

Daniel completed 98 of 140 passes for 950 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions in two sporadic seasons of playing time in Chicago.

