Depp's mother Vanessa Pardis's children will back Johnny Depp during the battle at Amber Heard's libel court

Johnny Depp fans know that the situation has changed in terms of public perception of Secret window alum. Last week, Winona Ryder, who was once engaged to Mr. Depp, confirmed that she would testify in the court case involving Depp and Amber Heard for an op-ed piece she wrote in the Washington Post, accusing Johnny of abuse.

When the news of their divorce was made public, the release of a video recording showed Johnny annoyed as he poured himself a glass of wine. The collapse of their relationship soon became very public. Later, Amber wrote an opinion piece but did not name Johnny directly.

While she never revealed the man's identity, it was widely assumed to be him. Since then, Depp has been involved in a defamation lawsuit against Heard. Cover Media reports that another woman came out of the carpentry to defend him, Vanessa Paradis.

In addition, it was reported earlier this year that Penélope Cruz also came out to defend the pirates of the Caribbean alum. Vanessa, the French actress who is the mother of two of her children, is just one of three women who publicly supports the actor.

Vanessa, who dated him for almost 15 years, joined the aforementioned actresses in defense of the actor after he accused her of lying about him in the press to advance her own career as a victim of domestic abuse.

Documents acquired by The Blast describe Vanessa saying that Johnny was a "kind,quot; and "caring,quot; father. While celebrity separations often lead to bitter battles, Paradis's comments were brilliant.

The actress described him as a "laid back,quot; man whose reputation as a great person to work with helped him immensely in the Hollywood industry.

Initially, the backlash against Depp for being an alleged domestic abuser was quite fierce, including many in the entertainment industry who called for his exile. However, when the recordings of Heard admitting to beating him were made public, the perception of the domestic abuse case quickly changed direction.

Ad

As noted above, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."



Post views:

0 0