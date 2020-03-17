Denver restaurants fire employees by the hundreds after coronavirus bar, restaurant closure

%MINIFYHTMLec5fc86794aec251ea4acf2adb0ae1e211% %MINIFYHTMLec5fc86794aec251ea4acf2adb0ae1e212%

At some of Denver's most beloved hangouts on Tuesday, the effects of the eight-week city-wide restaurant and bar shutdown were swift and devastating, and the shutdown has only been in effect for a day.

Following Mayor Michael Hancock's announcement Monday that all businesses would suspend food service in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, some restaurateurs fired all of their staff, and many are unsure whether they will have a business for them. workers come back when it's over.

Ninety-one employees received an email that immediately fired them from Punch Bowl Social in Stapleton. More than 100 workers were left without jobs at Mercantile of Union Station and its sister restaurant, Fruition.

The Frasca family of four Denver and Boulder restaurants fired 180 people. Restorer Bryan Dayton did the same with about 200 workers between his Boulder and Denver restaurants. And in the five concepts created by Jennifer Jasinski, 238 people lost their positions.

While Big Red F restaurants have not had layoffs, the company has dramatically cut or reduced hours for 611 workers, according to a representative.

There are more than 1,400 workers in only six restaurant groups in the city.

"We are hearing from restaurateurs across the state that they are having to cut all or most of their staff and, in many cases, dramatically cut hours for those they can follow," said Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Association. of Colorado Restaurants. by email "It's emptying the industry."

The largest restaurant industry in Colorado represents more than 294,000 jobs, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association, or 10% of employment statewide. As of 10 a.m.Tuesday, the state received about 6,800 attempts at unemployment insurance claims.

"The thing is, it happened so fast, so fast, you just don't know how to navigate something like this," said Bryan Dayton of Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality. "It's not like a big corporation, either. This is a small community."

Dayton's decade-old restaurant group operates two locations in Denver (Acorn and Brider) and two in Boulder (Corrida and Oak in the fourteenth). He said that even offering takeout and delivery, which he is doing to stay afloat during the shutdown, would only represent a few salvaged jobs.

"It is absolutely disgusting, to be honest with you," he said. "There's just no way right now. We've had to let everyone but top management go … Good grief, and it's just us. I think it will see a lot of (commercial) consequences in the next four to eight weeks, for sure. .. I think emotional and mental health will be the next phase of this, and obviously if people are hungry and financially (suffering) … ".

Despite the immediate financial crisis, restaurateurs are not pushing to reopen. Right now, Bobby Stuckey said he doesn't even want a handful of people to work together in the same space at his four Denver and Boulder locations.

"The governor did exactly the right thing, and Mayor Hancock did," he said. "Now all of D.C., both sides of the aisle need insurance companies to come into the room … This is just a tragedy."

When homeowners like Stuckey and Dayton reviewed their insurance policies with attorneys before Monday's announcement, they realized they had little or no choice. Stuckey discovered that infectious diseases are not included in the "business interruption,quot; coverage because there have been no direct physical losses in his building.

"No one would be fired if the insurance I paid duly complied with what I paid," he said. "This is just horrible."

Cheyenne Langis, 24, is a chef at one of Stuckey's restaurants, Tavernetta. She and her team heard the news of the closure on Monday, her last day of service in the next two months. Now awaiting government intervention.

"I think without that, I don't know if we have a chance to fight," he said. "I feel positive … but I want people to know that we are struggling and that it is terrible. Walking outside in the past few days, I just saw people in unbuttoned restaurant and bar uniforms. They are fired every hour. And so am I.

The same day he applied for unemployment, Langis began to think about the possibilities of continuing to work and feed people, for example, an emerging food collection service with a fellow chef.

"Who knows when we will receive (unemployment checks)," he said. "I want to increase positivity during the difficult times we are going through."

Riggs, with the Colorado Restaurant Association, said he expects to see an aid package focused on employee assistance that passes through Congress in the next 24 hours. "After that, the focus of Congress will become relief for affected companies," he added.

The CRA is also working with state and local governments to find other ways to help restaurant businesses and workers. In other cities, relief has come before: Charleston, S.C., has suspended hospitality tax collection for 90 days, asking state and federal governments to do the same for their businesses.

By Tuesday night, a petition on change.org asking Governor Jared Polis "to announce a COVID-19 aid package,quot; for the food and beverage industry had 13,998 signatures. The One Fair Wage campaign had launched an emergency fund to support service workers across the country. The Colorado Restaurant Association is updating a list of resources for local businesses and employees on its website.

While traveling through Union Station from one empty restaurant to another on Tuesday, Alex Seidel, owner of the Mercantile, Fruition, Chook and Fudmill restaurants in Denver, said he doubted government help, but was sure of that, for his approximately 100 laid off employees. "We are not going to let anyone escape through the cracks."

"I mean, I'm not really counting on any relief right now. It's hard to understand that we're a little low on the totem pole," he said, adding, "I'm not that worried for the next two weeks. I'm really worried about the weeks. four to eight for our team, and I'm really trying to be thoughtful about it so that we can be there during those weeks. "

In addition to thinking about providing insurance for 80 percent of his staff, preparing meals for them in the next two months, and other solutions, he's considering what's at stake for the food system, farms, and other providers.

"Products are going to be in short supply," he said. "We all have to bend down, take a two-month hiatus, live more conservatively, try to help each other where we can help each other."