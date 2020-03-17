Dengue crisis takes over Latin America | News

%MINIFYHTMLcb2776d2a0c339618b8a2b6e2d43f77611% %MINIFYHTMLcb2776d2a0c339618b8a2b6e2d43f77612%

Dengue fever cases are increasing in Latin America, from Mexico to Chile.

Mosquito-borne illness has become one of the most common reasons for hospitalization.

%MINIFYHTMLcb2776d2a0c339618b8a2b6e2d43f77613% %MINIFYHTMLcb2776d2a0c339618b8a2b6e2d43f77614%

More than three million cases, six times more than the previous year, were reported in Latin America last year and the upward trend continues.

%MINIFYHTMLcb2776d2a0c339618b8a2b6e2d43f77615% %MINIFYHTMLcb2776d2a0c339618b8a2b6e2d43f77616%

A Colombian city has seen a 500 percent increase in cases in one month.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from Cali, Colombia.