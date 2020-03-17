Deets on the next production of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is surely one of Bollywood's most respected and loved stars. The actor has earned an irreplaceable place in the industry by staying relevant for more than three decades and continues his glorious career to date. Its latest release, Zero (2018), did not perform well at the box office, however SRK's performance in the film was top notch. The publication of the actor who seems like a long break from the movies and has not given his approval to any other project since then. But that doesn't mean he stays away from the movies. King Khan focused on spending quality time with his family, reading new scripts, and producing content that he believes in. A report in a prominent daily newspaper confirms that Shah Rukh will soon produce a film based on the mass murders of the Muzzafarpur refuge.

The appalling case came to light in 2018, where several girls were found to have been sexually assaulted in a foster home in Muzzafarpur, while some were even killed and buried. The film will be directed by show director Subhas Chandra Bose, Pulkit. According to reports from the main newspaper, the filmmaker began working on the script just after the case came out in 2018. The source told the newspaper: "He has carried out an extensive investigation for the film, which will have a journalist as the protagonist and is expected to arrive in July. The cast will be finalized shortly. " Well that's exciting news, isn't it?