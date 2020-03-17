DDOT service to resume Wednesday – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The city of Detroit announced Tuesday afternoon that Detroit Department of Transportation service would resume at 3 a.m. on Wednesday with additional precautions to protect bus drivers.

The news comes after the city announced that DDOT services were terminated Tuesday morning due to a shortage of city bus drivers who were concerned about The spread of the coronavirus.

The city says bus trips will be free, there will be a full cleaning schedule in place at each terminal and additional cleaning staff, the seat behind the driver will remain vacant, drivers will receive gloves and wet wipes, and boarding and departure will be at the Back of the buses.

