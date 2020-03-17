'Days of our lives' will be paused until further notice amid coronavirus outbreak – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLeff40d4a06905cf083b3446a6d4baee911% %MINIFYHTMLeff40d4a06905cf083b3446a6d4baee912%

Production of all daytime dramas is halting as the COVID-19 pandemic increases.

NBC Days of our lives, which was recently renewed for a 56th season after dramatic and direct negotiations between the network and Sony Pictures TV, is on a planned recess this and next week. The show will remain dark after that until further notice.

Days of our lives joins CBS ’ The youth and the restless y The daring and the pretty, which stopped production earlier this week, and ABC General Hospital, which closed at the end of last week. Days It should be able to go through a long production shutdown without interrupting its run on NBC: The network currently has canned episodes that will air until October.

Located in the fictional city of Salem Midwest, Days of our lives airs nationwide on NBC in the US USA and in more than 25 countries internationally. The main families are Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras, and the multi-layered stories involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama.

Days of our lives It is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with executive co-producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati ​​is the main writer.