Dave King does not sell Rangers shares amid talks about new investments in Ibrox | Football news





Dave King is not ready to sell his Rangers stake, but says the club continues to seek new funding.

Rangers president Dave King insists he has no plans to sell his Ibrox shares amid reports of new investments coming into the club.

%MINIFYHTML200e25f7a1dab2b21fd1fe2c1c92de1b11% %MINIFYHTML200e25f7a1dab2b21fd1fe2c1c92de1b12%

King is not ready to ditch his stake, but the Gers chief has confirmed plans to move forward with a stock issue after reports that Far Eastern real estate mogul Stuart Gibson is set to lead a multi-million dollar investment. in the club.

The 64-year-old announced at the club's General Shareholders 'Meeting in November that he would step down from the Rangers' board after five years in charge.

That has sparked speculation that the South African-based businessman is preparing to ditch the 25.58 percent stake held by his family business, New Oasis Asset Limited.

But the Castlemilk-born magnate told the AP news agency: "I am not selling any stock.

"As I said at the AGM, we will raise new funds.

"No existing shareholders are selling."

the Daily log reported Tuesday that Gibson is "about to smash millions into Rangers and become the most influential figurehead in the Ibrox boardroom."

Paisley-born Gibson, now based in Japan, is reported to have an asset portfolio worth more than £ 1.5 billion through his real estate company ESR.