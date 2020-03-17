Daniel Radcliffe blames Harry Potter for making him an alcoholic

Warner Bros. Pictures

Having been sober since 2010, the 30-year-old actor admits during a new interview on & # 39; Desert Island Discs & # 39; From BBC Radio 4, the growing fears surrounding his career future have also played a role.

Daniel Radcliffe He turned to alcohol after finding fame at an early age due to his role as Harry Potter.

The 30-year-old actor played the young wizard in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's blockbuster novels from 2001 to 2011, and speaking during a new interview on BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," he said the role made him an alcoholic.

"If I went out and got drunk, I would suddenly realize there is an interest in that because he is not just a drunk boy," shared the star. "It's & # 39; Oh, Harry Potter is getting drunk at the bar & # 39 ;. And then as you get drunk, you realize that" Oh, people are looking more now because I'm getting really drunk now, so you should probably drink more to ignore that more. "

Daniel confessed that part of the problem arose as a result of growing fears surrounding the future of his career after the franchise came to an end, adding: "He drank a lot at the end of Potter and for a little while after it ended, it was panic, a little bit of not knowing what to do next, not being comfortable enough to stay sober. "

"You can also see people go to drugs and drink because it is fun and they are available and it seems like a good idea, and there is no one around you who talks about the consequences or is honest about it."

The star, who has been sober since 2010, praised her parents and fellow "Harry Potter" actors "who were able to give me enough insight into my life and help me through key moments."