DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD confirms that one of its students has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student attends J.L. Long Middle School.

The student was seen by a school nurse the Friday before spring break and was sent home.

The case was confirmed on Monday, March 16.

It is the first confirmed case of the school district.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department is following the students' path that day at school.

