Dallas-Fort Worth School Closings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A note about our closure system: We know that the terms "today," and "tomorrow," can be confusing for some because we are dealing with several days at once. But our system "knows," what day it is, and displays the proper information. So "today," is always the current day, and "tomorrow," is always the next day.

Arlington ISD

Public schools

Closed until 03/30/20

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD

Public schools

Closed Tue 16-20

Cedar Hill ISD

Public schools

Closed indefinitely

McKinney Town

government

Closed until 03/20/20

Collinsville ISD

Public schools

Closed until 03/20/20

Coram Deo Academy

Public schools

Closed from March 16 to 27

Denton City County Day School

Closed until Friday.

Fort Worth ISD

Public schools

Closed until 03/30/20

Garland ISD

Public schools

Closed until 3/4/20

Highland Park ISD

Public schools

Closed indefinitely

Jean Massieu Academy

Private schools

Closed from March 16 to 27

School district of life

Private schools

Closed from March 16 to 20

Melissa ISD

Public schools

Closed from March 16 to 20

Mesquite ISD

Public schools

Closed until 03/20/20

ISD Palo Pinto

Public schools

Closed Mar 16-Mar 20

Poolville ISD

Public schools

Closed 3 / 16-4 / 3

Richardson ISD

Public schools

Closed indefinitely

Royse City ISD

Public schools

Closed from March 16 to 20

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

Private schools

Closed from March 16 to 29

Westlake Academy

Public schools

March 16-27

Windthorst ISD

Public schools

Closed until 03/27/20

