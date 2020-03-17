Dallas-Fort Worth School Closings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A note about our closure system: We know that the terms "today,quot; and "tomorrow,quot; can be confusing for some because we are dealing with several days at once. But our system "knows,quot; what day it is, and displays the proper information. So "today,quot; is always the current day, and "tomorrow,quot; is always the next day.
Administrators can click here to access our lockout system.
Arlington ISD
Public schools
Closed until 03/30/20
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD
Public schools
Closed Tue 16-20
Cedar Hill ISD
Public schools
Closed indefinitely
McKinney Town
government
Closed until 03/20/20
Collinsville ISD
Public schools
Closed until 03/20/20
Coram Deo Academy
Public schools
Closed from March 16 to 27
Denton City County Day School
Closed until Friday.
Fort Worth ISD
Public schools
Closed until 03/30/20
Garland ISD
Public schools
Closed until 3/4/20
Highland Park ISD
Public schools
Closed indefinitely
Jean Massieu Academy
Private schools
Closed from March 16 to 27
School district of life
Private schools
Closed from March 16 to 20
Melissa ISD
Public schools
Closed from March 16 to 20
Mesquite ISD
Public schools
Closed until 03/20/20
ISD Palo Pinto
Public schools
Closed Mar 16-Mar 20
Poolville ISD
Public schools
Closed 3 / 16-4 / 3
Richardson ISD
Public schools
Closed indefinitely
Royse City ISD
Public schools
Closed from March 16 to 20
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School
Private schools
Closed from March 16 to 29
Westlake Academy
Public schools
March 16-27
Windthorst ISD
Public schools
Closed until 03/27/20
No results found.
Please check your spelling or try again later.