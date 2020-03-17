Dallas-Fort Worth School Closings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLbe9242677a314aedd480d8e56787ab2411% %MINIFYHTMLbe9242677a314aedd480d8e56787ab2412%

A note about our closure system: We know that the terms "today,quot; and "tomorrow,quot; can be confusing for some because we are dealing with several days at once. But our system "knows,quot; what day it is, and displays the proper information. So "today,quot; is always the current day, and "tomorrow,quot; is always the next day.

Arlington ISD Public schools Closed until 03/30/20 Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD Public schools Closed Tue 16-20 Cedar Hill ISD Public schools Closed indefinitely McKinney Town government Closed until 03/20/20 Collinsville ISD Public schools Closed until 03/20/20 Coram Deo Academy Public schools Closed from March 16 to 27 Denton City County Day School Closed until Friday. Fort Worth ISD Public schools Closed until 03/30/20 Garland ISD Public schools Closed until 3/4/20 Highland Park ISD Public schools Closed indefinitely Jean Massieu Academy Private schools Closed from March 16 to 27 School district of life Private schools Closed from March 16 to 20 Melissa ISD Public schools Closed from March 16 to 20 Mesquite ISD Public schools Closed until 03/20/20 ISD Palo Pinto Public schools Closed Mar 16-Mar 20 Poolville ISD Public schools Closed 3 / 16-4 / 3 Richardson ISD Public schools Closed indefinitely Royse City ISD Public schools Closed from March 16 to 20 St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School Private schools Closed from March 16 to 29 Westlake Academy Public schools March 16-27 Windthorst ISD Public schools Closed until 03/27/20

