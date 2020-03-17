Cynthia Bailey's thoughts go to the great moments she spent in Greece: see her amazing photos

Cynthia Bailey remembers the incredible moments when she was in Greece, and she made sure to post some beautiful photos on her social media account. Check out her post on IG below.

‘Greece is one of the oldest wine producing regions in the world. I had an amazing time visiting one of the oldest wineries in Athens. I learned a lot about the history and culture of wine, and how it is made. I really enjoyed touring the gardens, stomping on grapes, sampling some of the most popular Greek wines, and learning more about the wine business in general. Always grateful for the opportunity to broaden my horizons, inspire me and educate me more. Visit and follow @thebaileywinecellar @ porsha4real📸 #thebaileywinecellar #wineatlanta, "Cynthia captioned her post.

One follower spoke about RHOA: "Really disappointing how you continually pass Kenya for her behavior, but other people don't get the pass and are labeled toxic."

Someone said: ba I hated what Kenya did. He was definitely being gloomy! "And another follower posted this:" Yes, because with friends like Kenya who needs enemies. "

A follower posted this: "I give you credit with the Bailey Winery, at least you're learning, and we're never too old to learn."

A fan mentioned Kenya Moore: ‘Why does Kenya get a pass on everything? A few years ago, she turned the window on her face, trying to ruin the surprise engagement, testing her intelligence on wine, she only thinks of Kenya … Neen.

Someone said, "Girl, don't let Kenya phase you." Keep the side view. You will need it. With friends like these, who needs enemies. When people show you what they think of you, believe them. "

Other than this, Cynthia talked to her fans about the opportunities for the past few days.

She told them that instead of waiting for them, she prefers to create new opportunities herself, and her fans loved this message.



