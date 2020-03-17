CU Boulder cancels spring graduation ceremony amid coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML3d178ed3ace258f644b9d87e013f3e0511% %MINIFYHTML3d178ed3ace258f644b9d87e013f3e0512%

The University of Colorado Boulder canceled its graduation ceremony on May 7 and all in-person graduation ceremonies for specific departments and schools due to the highly contagious coronavirus.

"You are probably aware of the unprecedented federal and state government restrictions on large public gatherings announced this week," Chancellor Phil DiStefano said in a statement. With this in mind, and given the early date of our ceremonies this year and the uncertainty of travel restrictions for families of our large populations of foreign and international students, we have decided to announce the cancellation today. Most importantly, we want to do everything possible to ensure that all of our students, teachers, staff, and their families remain safe and healthy. "

DiStefano said the university is exploring virtual options.

Related Posts

All eligible students must still apply to graduate through the Registrar's Office no later than April 30.

On Monday, the Boulder campus encouraged students living on campus who were able to go home to do so. Last week, the campus announced a move toward remote learning, among a number of other academic institutions facing a global pandemic.

