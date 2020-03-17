Cowboys lose WR Randall Cobb to Texans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Dallas Cowboys gave up their coveted wide receiver Amari Cooper to a massive five-year contract Monday night, they also saw a loss in that position.

Randall Cobb, who signed with Dallas last season on a one-year contract, remains in Texas when he agreed to a three-year, $ 27 million contract with the Houston Texans. This was first reported by his former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones, NFL Network analyst.

Cobb proved to be a commodity on the Cowboys' offense, giving Dak Prescott a veteran presence in the wide range of receivers.

During his only season with Dallas, Cobb had 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns.

The 10-year veteran will join a Texans team that has just traded its best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, with the Arizona Cardinals, a move that shocked the NFL world.

Late Monday night, the Cowboys and Cooper agreed to a five-year, $ 100 million contract to keep their top receiver in Dallas. There were concerns entering free agency after the Cowboys put their franchise tag on Prescott, but a deal could be struck.

Dallas will now try to reach a long-term agreement with its young quarterback to keep its offensive core intact in the future.