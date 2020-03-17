Cory Gardner will be quarantined after contact with a coronavirus patient

US Senator Cory Gardner said Tuesday that he will self-quarantine after coming in contact last week with a constituent who was later found to have the coronavirus.

"The Tri-County Health Department alerted me today that a Colorado who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting tested positive for coronavirus," said the senator, a Yuma Republican, in a press release.

"While I'm not showing any symptoms at the moment, I made the decision to quarantine as a precaution," added Gardner.

Contact with the coronavirus patient occurred on March 11, according to Gardner's office, and the senator traveled to his home in Colorado the following weekend. Tri-County Health serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Several members of Congress were quarantined by contact with people who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Gardner's announcement comes as the Senate is preparing to pass a coronavirus relief bill and draft another.

"The health and safety of Coloradoers and Americans across the country is my top priority, and I will continue to work to ensure that Congress provides the necessary resources to help combat the spread of COVID-19," said Gardner. on Tuesday.