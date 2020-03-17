Cory Gardner will be quarantined after contact with a coronavirus patient

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Cory Gardner will be quarantined after contact with a coronavirus patient

US Senator Cory Gardner said Tuesday that he will self-quarantine after coming in contact last week with a constituent who was later found to have the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML0d5647e8eb7b3c9820d5c336b153f99911%%MINIFYHTML0d5647e8eb7b3c9820d5c336b153f99912%

"The Tri-County Health Department alerted me today that a Colorado who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting tested positive for coronavirus," said the senator, a Yuma Republican, in a press release.

"While I'm not showing any symptoms at the moment, I made the decision to quarantine as a precaution," added Gardner.

Contact with the coronavirus patient occurred on March 11, according to Gardner's office, and the senator traveled to his home in Colorado the following weekend. Tri-County Health serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here