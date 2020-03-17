Coronavirus: Which Premier League clubs are still training and when will others return? The | Football news





Tottenham is among the clubs that are still training this week.

Some Premier League teams are self-isolating, some training grounds have been closed as a precautionary measure, others are still taking the pitch. What is your club doing when the coronavirus outbreak takes off?

ARSENAL

Arsenal will return to training on March 24, 14 days after the players last had contact with head coach Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa has closed its training camp for the rest of the week: the players trained yesterday but have now been sent home with individual training programs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth is away and training at home until next Monday, March 23. The Cherries are also among several clubs to close their stadium and keep staff at home in accordance with government guidelines.

Brighton

Brighton has given their players a break from training. They must return to training camp on Friday when their schedules will be reviewed.

BURNLEY

Burnley trained yesterday as boss Sean Dyche was named February Manager of the Month. New CEO Neil Hart said, "We will do the right thing for the well-being of our supporters, staff, and everyone involved with the club."

CHELSEA

The Chelsea players isolate themselves after Callum Hudson Odoi tested positive for the virus last Thursday. Mason Mount apologized for playing soccer in public when he was supposed to isolate himself, as the club reminded him of his responsibilities.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace closed its Beckenham training camp on Monday and gave the players the week off with the intention of reviewing their situation at the time.

EVERTON

The Everton training ground has been closed as a precautionary measure. Staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all club sites until further notice.

LEICESTER

Leicester's team received a few days off. His return date has yet to be confirmed. Several players isolated themselves last week, according to Brendan Rodgers, before the weekend's games, which were canceled.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool players stay at home with individual training programs. Meanwhile, next month's Hillsborough memorial service at Anfield has been postponed.

CITY OF MANCHESTER

Manchester City is not releasing any information about its plans at this time.

UNITED MANCHESTER

Manchester United have canceled the training of the first team according to the government council. Meanwhile, United has taken the option to extend Nemanja Matic's contract for another year.

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle are not expected to return to training until March 30. They were the first Premier League club to ban handshakes on club premises when the outbreak began.

Norway

The Norwich players have been told to stay away from the club's training ground. All have received individual training plans.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Sheffield United is back in training. They returned yesterday. This despite closing its academy until March 30 and suspending all nonessential matters indefinitely, including player appearances, training visits and fan meetings.

SOUTHAMPTON

The Southampton players trained yesterday, but now they have been told to stay away from their training ground. Club staff have also been told to work from home.

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham is training this week but only on weekdays. Heung-Min Son had been isolated for two weeks after returning from an operation on his arm in South Korea in late February.

WATFORD

Watford players are not training at the moment and are not expected to report until Friday, although that will be reviewed.

WEST HAM

West Ham is likely to return to training next Monday, but there is no official confirmation of that yet.

WOLVES

The Wolves players have been told to stay home until Thursday at the earliest. Molineux has been closed and the club staff is working from home.